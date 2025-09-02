News
Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.10 Billion on Labor Day 2025
Madison, Wisconsin — The Powerball lottery jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.10 billion following the latest drawing on Labor Day, September 1, 2025. This new total comes after no tickets matched all six numbers in the previous drawing.
The numbers drawn on September 1 were 08-23-25-40-53, with a Powerball of 05 and a Power Play of 3x. Despite the jackpot not being claimed, there were twelve lucky tickets that matched five numbers, each winning $1 million. These prizes were distributed across several states including California, Florida, and Connecticut.
Lottery officials reported that the recent surge in ticket sales has fueled the jackpot growth. The previous Powerball drawing on August 30 had increased the jackpot to $950 million. Each ticket costs $2, but players can pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play feature for a chance to multiply their winnings.
This year’s Powerball results are not just a state affair. Nationally, the jackpot has become one of the largest in history, with a growing list of millionaires from various states. As of now, there are 13 jackpots that have reached or surpassed the billion-dollar mark in Powerball’s history.
The next drawing will take place on September 3, with drawings held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET. Players are reminded that just matching one number and the Powerball can win a prize, but players must pay attention to the rules for claiming prizes, especially for large sums.
This week’s excitement in the lottery arena emphasizes the thrill and hope that the Powerball brings to players across the country.
