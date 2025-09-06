Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.8 Billion as Odds Remain Slim

New York City, NY – The Powerball lottery jackpot has soared to $1.8 billion, with the next drawing scheduled for Saturday, September 6. Many hope to strike it rich, but the odds remain daunting.

As the excitement builds, experts remind players that approximately 1% of yearly lottery revenue goes unclaimed. Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross, noted that this amounts to over $1 billion in unclaimed winnings annually across the nation.

An example of unclaimed fortunes includes a winning ticket sold last July in Huber Heights, Ohio, worth $138 million. Many winners fail to check their tickets, often unaware that a prize might be sitting in their junk drawer or pocket.

Matheson added that most unclaimed prizes are smaller, and greater percentages of them remain uncashed. “A lot of players might assume they didn’t win when there’s no news of a jackpot winner,” he said.

As for the $1.8 billion jackpot, winners can select between an annuitized prize of $1.8 billion or a lump-sum cash option of about $826.4 million. While the jackpot is enticing, the winner will also face various taxes. Financial advisers recommend keeping a low profile after winning to avoid unsolicited advice and potential scams.

Rob Burnette, a financial adviser, urges lottery winners to stay discreet. “If you win, keep it quiet and get organized. Make a plan with financial professionals,” he stated.

Winners must also be cautious about potential fraud. Powerball warns that lotteries will never ask for a fee to claim a prize. Legal counsel and financial planning are crucial steps in protecting newfound wealth.

The Powerball drawing takes place three times a week, and Saturday’s chance could turn someone’s dream into reality. However, players should carefully consider their wagers, as buying tickets with a credit card could lead to costly fees.