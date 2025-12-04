News
Powerball Jackpot Hits $775 Million Without a Winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $775 million after no ticket holders matched all winning numbers in the drawing held on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. This marks the eighth largest Powerball prize in history and the 17th largest U.S. lottery jackpot overall.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 1 – 14 – 20 – 46 – 51 with a Powerball of 26. The Power Play multiplier was 3x. The cash option for this massive jackpot stands at $362.5 million, according to release from the Powerball.
The jackpot had last been claimed on Sept. 6, when winners from Missouri and Texas shared a $1.8 billion payout. Since then, the prize pool has surged, enticing players across the country.
Ticket buyers have the chance to purchase Powerball tickets in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are priced at $2 each, with an optional $1 for the Power Play that can increase winnings for smaller prizes.
Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. To be eligible for the next drawing, participants must purchase their tickets before the 9:59 p.m. New Jersey deadline or 10:00 p.m. for New York.
This year has already seen significant jackpots, including a $1.787 billion winner in September. The largest Powerball jackpot is $2.04 billion, claimed in November 2022.
Players can check their numbers on the official Powerball website and watch the drawing live. The odds of winning the jackpot remain an astonishing 1 in 292.2 million.
