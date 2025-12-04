Powerball Jackpot Hits $775 Million in December 3 Drawing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $775 million for the drawing on December 3, 2025. This surge comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in the previous drawing.

The current cash option for the jackpot stands at $362.5 million. The winning numbers from the December 1 drawing were 5, 18, 26, 47, 59, and the Powerball was 1, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

Although nobody won the grand prize on December 1, three players matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. These million-dollar tickets were sold across California, Georgia, and Illinois.

The jackpot has now become the second-largest Powerball prize this year, trailing only a $1.8 billion jackpot split between two tickets in Missouri and Texas on September 6. The largest Powerball jackpot ever remains $2.04 billion, won in California in November 2022.

Winners of the $775 million jackpot can select between two payment options: an annuity option, which pays out the full amount over 30 years in increasing installments, or a lump sum cash option of $362.5 million before taxes.

The next drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including Kentucky, where players can buy them at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores.

As players gear up for the drawing, many are hoping that December 3 will finally be the night that someone claims the enormous prize. Check your tickets, as the anticipation builds among hopeful lottery participants.