Powerball Jackpot Hits $350 Million for Saturday’s Drawing

New York, NY – The Powerball lottery jackpot has risen to an estimated $350 million with a cash option of $157.8 million for the drawing scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025. This increase comes after the last jackpot, won on May 31, yielded $204.5 million to a single winner in California.

As excitement builds, the Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $130 million, providing players with multiple chances to win sizable prizes this weekend. Powerball drawings occur three times a week – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the Powerball cost $2, and players can purchase them at various locations, including gas stations and grocery stores, or online in select states. In New York, ticket sales continue until 10 p.m. on the night of the draw, while in New Jersey, the cutoff is 9:45 p.m.

Participants need to select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The odds of winning the jackpot remain at 1 in 292.2 million, making it a challenging but exciting game.

For those seeking to increase their potential winnings, the Power Play option can be added for $1, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or even 10X if the jackpot is below $150 million. Additionally, the “Quick Pick” feature allows players to let the system randomly generate their numbers.

On Wednesday, July 23, one player from Georgia matched five numbers plus the Power Play, winning a $2 million prize. The winning numbers for that drawing were 2, 18, 19, 25, 35, and the Powerball was 25.

More information about previous winners and how to participate can be found on the official lottery website. The next drawing after Saturday’s will take place on Monday, July 28. Will this be your lucky day?