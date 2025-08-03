Powerball Jackpot Hits $410 Million; One Player Wins $2 Million

ARLINGTON, VA — Powerball announced its latest winning numbers on Saturday, August 2, 2025. The drawing featured an estimated jackpot of $410 million.

While there was no Grand Prize winner, one lucky player won $2 million. This drawing marks the first since May 31, 2025, when another Grand Prize winner was announced.

The winning numbers for the August 2 drawing were 06, 18, 34, 35, 36, and the Powerball was 02, with a Power Play of 2. Participants are reminded to check their tickets with official lottery sources for verification.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday, August 4, at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Lottery enthusiasts can also look for Mega Millions results and other games available to players nationwide.

Tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores across multiple states. Additionally, players have the option to order tickets online through platforms like Jackpocket, which is the official digital courier for lottery services.

Jackpocket allows users to select their lottery games, buy tickets, and claim winnings through a mobile app. All customers are reminded to gamble responsibly, and assistance is available for those experiencing gambling issues.