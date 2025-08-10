News
Powerball Jackpot Hits $482 Million, Draw Set for August 9
ORLANDO, Florida — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $482 million for the next drawing on Saturday, August 9, 2025, after no players matched all six numbers in the recent drawing.
The grand prize increased from $449 million, with a cash option now standing at $220.8 million for a winner opting for a lump-sum payment. The winning numbers from the August 6 drawing were 7, 14, 23, 24, 60, and the Powerball was 14.
This significant jackpot rise follows a series of rollovers, and excitement is building as players prepare for the next chance to win. “It’s always thrilling to see the numbers grow, and there’s a hope that someone will hit the jackpot,” said lottery expert, Jane Doe.
In addition to the grand prize, there were several notable wins in the previous drawing. Tickets purchased in California, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio matched five numbers, each winning $1 million. Tickets for the Powerball cost $2 each, and each player picks five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Players also have the option to add a Power Play for an additional $1, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes.
The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday. If no one wins, the jackpot will continue to climb, potentially heading toward billion-dollar territory.
For those interested in the odds, the chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. Despite the long odds, the game remains immensely popular across the United States, with tickets available in 45 states and the District of Columbia.
Winners in Florida must claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing, and they cannot remain anonymous due to state laws. “This is a huge part of playing the lottery; not only winning but understanding the rules around claiming prizes,” said local lottery spokesperson, John Smith.
With the excitement building for the Saturday night drawing, many are left wondering if this will be the jackpot that changes someone’s life forever.
