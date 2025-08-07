Powerball Jackpot Reaches $449 Million Ahead of August 6 Drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $449 million ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. This increase comes after no one won the top prize during the previous drawing on August 4.

If someone matches all five numbers plus the Powerball this Wednesday, they can opt for a one-time cash payment of $203.9 million. Recent trends show that there have been four jackpot winners this year, including a California player who took home a $204.5 million prize.

The winning numbers for the past drawing on August 4 were 8, 9, 19, 31, 38 with Powerball 21. The excitement continues to build as more players look to try their luck for the Wednesday night drawing.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 at locations such as convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores. Some states even offer online purchasing options. Players must select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

In addition, players can enhance their winnings by adding a “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which allows them to multiply non-jackpot prizes. The Power Play multiplier can be 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or even 10X when the jackpot is under certain thresholds.

The Powerball is drawn three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. If the jackpot isn’t won, the cash prize will continue to grow, enticing more players to participate.

As anticipation builds, players across the United States are eager to see if they will be the next big winner.