Powerball Jackpot Reaches $449 Million After No Winners

Indianapolis, IN — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $449 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, following another week without any winning tickets that matched all six numbers.

The winning numbers for the latest drawing were 15, 27, 43, 45, 53, and the Powerball is 9, with the Power Play set at 2X. Results for this drawing are still pending.

Neither Saturday nor Monday’s draws produced any Powerball jackpot winners. For Saturday, Aug. 4, the numbers drawn were 8, 9, 19, 31, 38, with a Powerball of 21. In that drawing, a ticket purchased in Texas matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, winning $2 million. Additionally, tickets purchased in Pennsylvania and Vermont each won $1 million by matching five numbers without the Powerball.

Although there were no jackpot winners, a ticket did match one of the numbers plus the Powerball, which is worth $4. The upcoming jackpot will offer a cash option of $203.9 million.

The Powerball drawings are held three times per week, at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. A single ticket costs $2, with an extra $1 option to add the Power Play, which can multiply winnings. Players can also opt for Double Play for another dollar, giving them a chance at another prize of $10 million.

For more information on prizes and results, visit the official Powerball website.