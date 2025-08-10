Powerball Jackpot Reaches $482 Million for August 9 Drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $482 million for the drawing on Saturday, August 9, 2025, after no one won the grand prize in the previous draw on August 6. The last winning ticket was sold on May 31, which was worth $204.5 million, and players are eager to see if someone will match all numbers this time.

Winning numbers for the upcoming drawing are 7, 14, 23, 24, 60, with the Powerball being 14. The Power Play multiplier is set at 2x. The cash option for the jackpot winners is approximately $220.8 million. Tickets for Powerball are sold at $2 each and can be purchased at various locations including gas stations and convenience stores across the country.

While there were no grand prize winners in the last draw, several lucky players matched five numbers and received $1 million prizes. Winning tickets were sold in California, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, demonstrating that while the grand prize may have rolled over, there are still sizable payouts available.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET. Players must select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26 to win the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

In addition to the main jackpot, players can choose to add the “Power Play” option for an extra $1, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. To date, Powerball has had multiple jackpots reaching over a billion dollars, with 12 jackpots exceeding that amount since the game’s inception.

Florida Lottery regulations state that winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, and winners can opt for a lump-sum payment or an annuity paid out over time. However, Florida law requires that winner information, including name and city of residence, be disclosed, although winners of prizes over $250,000 can remain anonymous for the first 90 days if they choose to.

The next drawing is scheduled for August 10, and excitement for the jackpot continues to build as players prepare to try their luck. Will someone match the numbers and take home the massive prize?