News
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $501 Million Following Weekend Rollovers
Washington, D.C. — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $501 million for the drawing on Monday, August 11, 2025, after no one won the top prize in the previous drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is $229.5 million.
The last jackpot was won on May 31, when a single ticket in California claimed a prize of $204.5 million. In 2025, there have been four Powerball jackpot winners. In January, a lucky player in Oregon took home $328.5 million, followed by a $527 million winner and a $167.3 million winner from Kentucky.
The winning numbers for the upcoming drawing are 6, 16, 33, 40, 62, and the Powerball number is 2. Players must match all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot. Tickets are available for purchase at various locations, including convenience stores and gas stations, or online in some states.
To play, participants need to select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Players can also opt for the Power Play feature for an additional $1 to multiply any winnings except for the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball drawings occur three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13. Lottery officials will announce any winners shortly after the drawing.
As excitement builds, players are reminded to gamble responsibly. Those with gambling problems can seek help through various hotlines available.
