Powerball Jackpot Reaches $565 Million Ahead of Saturday Drawing

ROCKLAND, NY — The Powerball jackpot surged to an estimated $565 million for the Saturday, Aug. 16, drawing after no one claimed the top prize on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The cash option for this grand prize is approximately $255.3 million.

So far in 2025, there have been four Powerball jackpot winners. The last winner claimed a prize of $204.5 million in California. Earlier this year, a lucky ticket purchased in Oregon won $328.5 million. Another jackpot winner took home $527 million, and a third winner from Kentucky snagged $167.3 million.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET. The winning numbers for the upcoming drawing will be announced shortly after the drawing concludes.

To play Powerball, tickets cost $2 each and can be purchased at various locations, including convenience stores, gas stations, and online in some states. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. An additional $1 can be spent for a “Power Play” option, which multiplies winnings on non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or even 10 times.

In the last drawing on Aug. 13, the winning numbers were 4, 11, 40, 44, 50, and the Powerball was 4, with a Power Play multiplier of 3X. While no grand prize was claimed, three tickets sold in New Hampshire, Oregon, and Texas each matched five numbers, earning $1 million prizes.

Powerball tickets must be purchased before the cut-off time, which varies by state. In New York, ticket sales end at 10 p.m. on drawing nights. Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot.

The next drawing is set for Monday, Aug. 18. With the jackpot continuing to climb, many are hopeful for a life-changing win.