News
Powerball Jackpot Reaches Record $605 Million Ahead of Drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $605 million, the largest prize of the year, with the next drawing scheduled for Monday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.
The jackpot increased after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 23, 40, 49, 65, 69, and the red Powerball number was 23. This marks the 34th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner, the last jackpot having been won on May 31, 2025, in California.
Since then, 37 players have matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize, and another nine have won $2 million by adding the Power Play option, which costs an additional $1 per ticket. However, no one won either prize in Saturday’s drawing.
Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings through annual payments or a lump sum. If they choose the annuity, they receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.
The odds of winning any prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball officials. The next drawing offers players a chance to win substantial cash while following the game’s regulations, including selecting five numbers from 1-69 for the white balls and one number from 1-26 for the red Powerball.
Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and can be viewed live on Powerball.com. Tickets are available in 45 states, as well as D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
