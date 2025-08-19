Powerball Jackpot Reaches $605 Million Ahead of Monday Drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $605 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing, marking a new high for 2025. This increase follows a stretch without a winner since the end of May. The winning numbers for the drawing held on August 18, 2025, are 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, and the Powerball 1, with a Powerplay multiplier of 3x.

If a player wins this jackpot, they can choose a one-time payout of approximately $273.4 million or receive the full $605 million as an annuity over 30 years. This jackpot ranks among the top 20 largest Powerball jackpots in history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million. However, players have better chances of winning smaller prizes, which can range from $4 up to $10 million.

In fiscal year 2023, U.S. lottery sales surpassed $100 billion for the first time, driven largely by the record-setting Powerball jackpot of $2.1 billion won in 2022 by a resident of California. A recent YouGov poll indicated that nearly 25% of Americans regularly purchase Powerball tickets.

While the cost to play Powerball remains at $2, the Mega Millions lottery increased its price from $2 to $5 in April 2023. Powerball tickets are available in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET.