Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw

Denver, Colorado – The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $650 million after no one won the top prize in the latest draw on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. This figure represents a one-time cash option of $293.8 million for the next drawing, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 20.

This jackpot marks the fourth Powerball winner of 2025, following a recent $204.5 million win in California. Earlier this year, an Oregon player took home the first jackpot of 2025, winning $328.5 million. Additionally, another winner snagged $527 million, while a third prize of $167.3 million was awarded to a player in Kentucky.

In the drawing on Aug. 20, the winning numbers were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68, and the Powerball was 5 with a Power Play of 2x. Although no one matched all numbers to win the jackpot, one player in Tennessee won a $2 million prize by matching five numbers with the Power Play option. Two players from Michigan and Oklahoma each won $1 million by also matching five numbers.

For those looking to play, tickets are available at various outlets such as gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also sell lottery tickets. Players can also purchase tickets online in select states, including Colorado, via the Jackpocket app, which allows users to order and manage their tickets digitally.

Powerball draws occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. To enter, participants must select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. For an additional $1, players can opt for the Power Play option, which can increase non-jackpot prizes by up to ten times. Special Quick Pick options are available that generate numbers automatically.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 292 million to 1, while the chance of matching all five white balls is roughly 11 million to 1. If you’re feeling lucky, entry into this popular lottery game may be your chance to become the next big winner.