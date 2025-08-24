Powerball Jackpot Reaches $700 Million Ahead of Aug. 23 Drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $700 million for the drawing on Saturday, August 23, after no winner emerged in the previous drawing on Wednesday, August 20.

Players who match all five white balls and the red Powerball can opt for a one-time cash payout of $316.3 million. This year has seen several jackpot winners, including a lucky player in California who claimed $204.5 million.

The last Powerball jackpot winner was on May 31, when one ticket sold in California bagged $204.5 million. Earlier in 2025, a ticket sold in Oregon netted $328.5 million, while another ticket won $527 million.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on August 23 will be announced live at 10:59 p.m. ET. To play, individuals must purchase a $2 ticket at various locations, including convenience stores and gas stations. In some states, tickets can also be bought online.

Players need to select six numbers: five from white balls numbered 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number ranging from 1 to 26. An optional “Power Play” can be added for an additional dollar, which increases non-jackpot prizes by a multiplier of up to 10 times for certain prize tiers.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. If no jackpot winner is declared, the jackpot continues to grow. It’s worth noting that players can use the “Quick Pick” feature to have numbers randomly selected for them.

For further playing information, participants can refer to the official Powerball website, which also offers results from previous drawings. The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, August 25.