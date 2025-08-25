Powerball Jackpot Reaches $750 Million for Upcoming Drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $750 million for the upcoming drawing on Monday, August 25, 2025. This marks the 10th largest Powerball prize in history, following no player matching all six numbers during Saturday’s drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The jackpot for Saturday was already significant, estimated at $700 million. The latest drawing saw no grand prize winners, leading to the increase in Monday’s prize. The last time the jackpot was won was May 31 in California.

Players will have the choice of receiving the $750 million as an annuity, paid over 30 years, or a lump sum cash option estimated at $338.6 million before taxes. If the annuity is chosen, winners will receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

While no one claimed the top prize in the last drawing, several players still came away as winners. A ticket sold in South Dakota netted $2 million after matching five white balls and utilizing the Power Play option. Additionally, players in Maine and Massachusetts matched five balls to win $1 million each.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s draw were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, with the red Powerball being 18. The Power Play multiplier for the draw was 2.

Powerball has generated more than $36 billion for various good causes over its three-decade history. The current jackpot stands out among 2025’s lottery offerings, while the highest jackpot in recent years remains a staggering $1.3 billion claimed in Oregon in April 2024.

Tickets for the Powerball are sold in 45 states, along with Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The upcoming drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday. Players can also opt for the Power Play for an additional dollar, potentially multiplying non-jackpot winnings.