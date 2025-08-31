Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.034 Billion Ahead of Next Drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.034 billion following Saturday night’s drawing. This massive prize continues to attract lottery players across the country.

In the latest draw on August 30, the winning numbers were 3, 18, 22, 27, 33, with the Powerball being 17. The Power Play was claimed at 3X. The results are still pending.

Recently, six new millionaires were created although the jackpot was not won. The excitement surrounding the game leads many to check their tickets, hoping to be the next winner.

Lottery enthusiasts can purchase tickets for Powerball for $2 each, with the option to add the Power Play for an additional $1 per ticket to increase winnings. Additionally, players can opt for Double Play for another $1, granting a second chance at winning $10 million.

Powerball drawings occur three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. Players do not need to match all numbers to win, as matching just the Powerball can yield a $4 prize.

For those wishing to purchase tickets, they are available at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Additionally, ticket purchases can be made online in several states, including New York and New Jersey, through the Jackpocket app.

The Mega Millions lottery is also seeing significant growth, with its jackpot reaching an estimated $302 million for Tuesday’s drawing. This reflects a heightened interest in lottery games as participants chase life-changing prizes.

For anyone facing gambling issues, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-8-HOPENY (467369) for support.