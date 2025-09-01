Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion After No Winner

EMERYVILLE, California — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion following Saturday’s drawing when no ticket matched all six winning numbers, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The drawing set for Monday, September 1, will mark the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The winning numbers from Saturday night were 3, 18, 22, 27, 33, and the red Powerball 17, along with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and CEO of the Iowa Lottery, expressed excitement about the record-breaking jackpot. “America has waited all year for the chance to play for a billion-dollar jackpot,” he said.

Players have two options if they win the enormous prize: an annuity of $1.1 billion paid over 30 years or a lump sum payment of approximately $498.4 million, both before taxes. The annuity option involves one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The jackpot has not been claimed since May 31, when a California player won $204.5 million. Monday’s drawing will be the 40th since that last jackpot win. The largest Powerball jackpot on record remains a staggering $2.04 billion, won in California on November 7, 2022.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with a ticket price of $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million; however, the overall odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 24.9.

During this 39-drawing streak without a winner, the game has produced 62 million-dollar winners and 608 tickets worth $50,000 or more. Powerball has generated more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries since its inception in 1992.