Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion After Three-Month Drought

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing. This prize is now the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31, 2023, when a player in California claimed $204.5 million. The lengthy drought has spiked ticket sales and increased the estimated jackpot just ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday. A winner could opt for an annuitized prize estimated at $1.1 billion or choose a lump sum payment of roughly $498.4 million, with both amounts before taxes. The annuity includes one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

In Saturday’s drawing, nine tickets matched all five white balls, winning $1 million each. Additionally, 115 tickets won $50,000, while 27 tickets earned $150,000. The winning numbers announced were 3, 18, 22, 27, 33, and the red Powerball was 17.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold across 45 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players face odds of 1 in 292.2 million for the jackpot, while the overall chances of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Since its inception in 1992, Powerball has generated over $36 billion for various good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. Notably, more than half of the ticket sale proceeds remain in the jurisdiction where tickets are sold.

This current jackpot ranks fifth among the largest Powerball prizes, following a record $2.04 billion won by a California player in November 2022.