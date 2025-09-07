Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.3 Billion Ahead of Drawing

TAHASSSEE, Florida — The Powerball jackpot continues to rise, now totaling $1.3 billion in time for Wednesday’s drawing.

This increase follows Monday’s Labor Day drawing, where no one matched all six winning numbers. The numbers drawn were 8, 23, 25, 40, and 53, with the red Powerball as 5.

Despite the absence of a jackpot winner, several players did strike lucky: two tickets won $2 million with the Match + 5 Power Play, and ten others secured $1 million by matching five numbers. These winning tickets were sold across multiple states, including California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Wednesday’s jackpot is now the fifth largest in Powerball history and ranks ninth among all U.S. lottery games. The current jackpot follows a streak of 40 consecutive drawings without a winner, the longest being 42 drawings, which was set on April 6, 2024.

If a lucky ticket holder wins this jackpot, they can choose between an annuity payout of $1.3 billion or a lump sum of approximately $589 million, both before taxes. The lump sum option gives winners immediate cash, while the annuity provides annual payments over 30 years, increasing by 5% each year.

The odds of winning any Powerball prize stand at 1 in 24.9, with the odds of hitting the jackpot at a staggering 1 in 292.2 million. Drawings occur live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and are also streamed on Powerball.com.

The current jackpot continues to fuel excitement among players, bringing thoughts of what life-changing dreams it could fulfill.