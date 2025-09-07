News
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.7 Billion After No Winner
Cincinnati, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.7 billion after no one won the grand prize in the drawing on Wednesday, September 3. The previous drawing on September 1 also resulted in no winner, leading to this record-breaking amount.
To win the jackpot, players must match all five numbers plus the Powerball. The cash value option for the big prize is now $770.3 million. Since no one has claimed the jackpot since June 1, when a ticket in California won $204.5 million, the odds of winning remain at 1 in 292.2 million.
The winning numbers from the September 3 drawing were 3, 16, 29, 61, and 69, with the red Powerball being 22 and the Power Play multiplier at 2x. While there was no grand prize winner, four players did win $2 million each by matching five numbers with the Power Play in states including Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Wyoming.
Additionally, there were 11 $1 million Match 5 winners in various states such as California, Colorado, and Ohio. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, September 6. Powerball drawings occur three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Powerball is available in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and supermarkets. Players can also buy tickets online through the Ohio Lottery website for $2, with an additional $1 for the Power Play option.
To participate, players select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Various prize amounts are available based on the numbers matched, and non-jackpot wins can be multiplied with the Power Play.
