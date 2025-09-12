News
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.787 Billion; Winning Numbers Announced
DENVER, Colorado — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $1.787 billion after the drawing on September 6, 2025. Two lucky tickets sold in Missouri and Texas matched all six numbers, allowing the winners to split the massive jackpot.
The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the Powerball being 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2X, providing additional options for players who chose to enhance their winnings.
Millions of Americans participated in what has become a historical jackpot, now the second-largest in U.S. lottery history, just behind the $2.04 billion Powerball won in California in November 2022. No one had won since June 1, when a ticket purchased in California won a jackpot of $204.5 million.
The two jackpot winners have a choice between an annual payment option of approximately $893.5 million or a one-time lump sum of around $410.3 million. Further, 18 additional tickets matched all five numbers without the Powerball, each winning $1 million.
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for September 8 and has a reset jackpot of $20 million, with a cash option of $9.2 million. Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings airing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Players can buy tickets at gas stations, convenience stores, and supermarkets. For those looking for a digital alternative, the Jackpocket app allows ticket purchasing via smartphones and computers, offering players a convenient way to engage with the lottery from home.
