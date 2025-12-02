Powerball Jackpot Reaches $744.7 Million After Monday Draw

NEW YORK — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $744.7 million after no tickets matched all the winning numbers in Monday’s drawing. The drawn numbers were 5, 18, 26, 47, 59, with the Powerball being 1. The Power Play multiplier was announced as 3x.

This jackpot has not been won since September 6, when two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas shared an impressive $1.787 billion prize. Since then, the jackpot has continued to roll over, attracting more players eager for a chance to win big.

The odds of winning any prize in Powerball are approximately 1 in 24.9, while the odds of capturing the jackpot are a daunting 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials. Powerball tickets are available for purchase at $2 each, and drawings occur three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Winners can choose between receiving their prizes as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment. This flexible payout option has been a key feature of the lottery since its inception.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has generated over $36 billion for various causes supported by U.S. lotteries. Each ticket sold contributes to local education funds through a distribution model based on each district’s size and income.

In the competitive landscape of state lotteries, New York‘s lottery remains the largest in North America, directing $3.7 billion in Lottery Aid to Education in FY 2022-2023.

Players must be reminded to play responsibly. Anyone struggling with gambling addiction can seek help by contacting the State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY.