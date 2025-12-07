News
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $820 Million, Second Largest Prize This Year
NEW YORK, NY – The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to $820 million, making it the second largest prize of the year and one of the biggest in the history of the game. The winning numbers drawn on Saturday night were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, with Powerball 7.
This current jackpot is significant as it follows a massive $1.787 billion jackpot won on September 6, 2025. It ranks as the eighth largest jackpot of all time in Powerball history.
The odds of winning the jackpot remain daunting at 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Winners can choose between a lump sum cash payment of approximately $378.2 million or the full annuitized prize of $820 million, before taxes.
Players enter by purchasing a $2 Powerball ticket and selecting five white numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26. The jackpot grows until someone matches all the required numbers, creating substantial community and charitable contributions over the years.
Since its inception in 1992, the Powerball lottery has generated over $36 billion for good causes, supporting various initiatives across the United States.
The drawing for the next Powerball lottery will take place live at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Powerball has been a vital source of funding for educational programs, with the New York Lottery contributing $3.7 billion over the fiscal year to aid education in New York State alone. For players who may be struggling with gambling addiction, resources are available through the state’s confidential toll-free hope line.
As anticipation builds, millions of players across the country hope to beat the odds in pursuit of this life-changing prize.
