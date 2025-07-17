Powerball Jackpot Reaches $264 Million After No Winning Tickets Sold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $264 million after no one matched all six numbers in the drawing on July 14. Players are eagerly awaiting the next drawing on July 16, when someone could become the game’s newest millionaire.

The winning numbers from Monday night were 4, 21, 43, 48, 49, and the Powerball is 22. The Power Play was 2X. According to lottery officials, the cash option for this jackpot amounts to $119.7 million.

To win a prize in Powerball, players only need to match one number, with the Powerball number being worth $4. However, matching two numbers does not result in a win unless one of those is the Powerball. Tickets that match one of the five selected numbers along with the Powerball also earn $4.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. A single Powerball ticket costs $2, and players have the option to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play, which can multiply non-jackpot winnings.

In 2025, there have been four major jackpot winners, with the most recent being a $204.5 million prize won in California. The first jackpot of the year was claimed by a player in Oregon, who took home $328.5 million. Another winning ticket was sold in Kentucky for $167.3 million.

With drawings held three times a week, the Powerball continues to gain interest and excitement among players. If no one wins the jackpot again, the cash prize will increase significantly ahead of the next drawing.