Powerball Jackpot Reaches $308 Million Ahead of July 21 Drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $308 million for the drawing scheduled on Monday, July 21, 2025, as no one won the jackpot during the most recent drawing on Saturday, July 19.

Players who successfully match all five white balls and the Powerball on July 21 will have the option to take a cash payout of $137.7 million. This jackpot continues to grow after a winning ticket was last sold on May 31, with a single winner in California taking home $204.5 million.

This year, there have been four Powerball jackpot winners in total, including a lucky player in Oregon who won $328.5 million, and another winner in Kentucky who claimed a $167.3 million prize. Additionally, a player in California matched all six numbers recently for a total of $204.5 million.

The winning numbers for the July 21 drawing will be drawn live at 10:59 p.m. ET, and will be available shortly after they are announced. Tickets for Powerball are available at various retailers including convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores, as well as online in select states.

To play, participants must choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26. Players can also pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play option, which increases prizes for non-jackpot winnings and gives multipliers of up to 10 times, depending on the jackpot amount.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million, making it a challenging game of chance. As the excitement builds, players are reminded that the deadline for ticket purchases varies by state, usually closing shortly before the drawing.

For those looking to try their luck, this could be a possible chance to become the next Powerball millionaire. Remember, if you’re feeling lucky, make sure to buy your ticket!