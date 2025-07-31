News
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $384 Million After Latest Drawing
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $384 million following Wednesday’s drawing, with no winner matching all six numbers drawn. The cash option stands at $173.1 million.
The winning numbers for the drawing held on July 30, 2025, were 4, 15, 35, 50, 64, and the Powerball was 8. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.
Lottery players can win smaller prizes by matching just the Powerball number, which is worth $4, while matching two numbers doesn’t yield a prize unless one is the Powerball.
The Powerball is drawn three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2 each, and players can opt for an additional $1 for a chance to multiply their non-jackpot winnings.
While there’s no billion-dollar jackpot this year yet, excitement for the Powerball continues to build. For instance, on July 28, 2025, a ticket in California won $1 million by matching five numbers.
Players should be aware of the odds: there is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday, August 2.
The Powerball rules emphasize that prizes for tickets must be claimed within 180 days from the drawing, while the cash option winners must claim their prize within 60 days. In Florida, winners’ identities may be public record, although some anonymity is permissible for larger prizes.
