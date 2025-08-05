Powerball Jackpot Reaches $426 Million for August 4 Drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $426 million for the drawing on Monday, August 4, 2025. The cash option for this jackpot is set at $193.5 million, following no winners from the previous drawing on Saturday, August 2.

There have been four Powerball jackpot winners in 2025. The most recent win occurred when a ticket holder in California claimed a $204.5 million prize. Earlier this year, players in Oregon and Kentucky also won substantial jackpots of $328.5 million and $167.3 million respectively.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Monday, August 4, were announced as 8, 9, 19, 31, 38, and the Powerball number was 21. The Power Play multiplier for this drawing was 2x.

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. Players must purchase a ticket for $2, and in some states, tickets can be acquired online. To play, participants select five white balls numbered 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number ranging from 1 to 26. Adding the “Power Play” option for an additional $1 increases potential winnings for lower-tier prizes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Players can also opt for a “Quick Pick,” where a computer randomly generates their ticket numbers.

Tickets for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, August 6, can be purchased until 10 p.m. on the night of the draw in New York. In New Jersey, the deadline is 9:45 p.m. Players are urged not to wait until the last minute to buy their tickets.

For those intrigued by the Powerball, the largest jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on November 7, 2022. Other significant payout days include a $1.765 billion win on October 11, 2023, also in California.