News
Powerball Jackpot rises to $501 million for Aug. 11 drawing
Washington, D.C. — The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $501 million for the upcoming drawing on Monday, Aug. 11, after no one won the top prize worth $479 million on Saturday, Aug. 9.
During the drawing on Aug. 9, the winning numbers were 7, 14, 23, 24, and 60, with the Powerball set at 14. While there was no jackpot winner, one lucky ticket sold in Illinois matched all five white balls, resulting in a $1 million prize.
Players still have a chance for bigger payouts, as many also won smaller amounts. In total, 28 people matched four numbers and won $50,000 each. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, but the chances of winning the jackpot are significantly lower at 1 in 292.2 million.
Tickets for the Powerball are sold in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2, and players can choose their own numbers or use the “Quick Pick” option for randomly generated numbers.
Drawings are held three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 10:59 p.m. ET, with the next one scheduled for Aug. 11. To play, participants need to select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.
The Power Play option, available for an additional $1, allows players to increase their non-jackpot winnings by a multiplier of up to 10 times. For those feeling lucky, entering the lottery is simple, and tickets can be purchased at convenience stores and gas stations, or online in select states.
The Powerball continues to attract attention as the jackpot grows, following multiple winners in recent months. Most recently, a player in California won a jackpot of $204.5 million.
This report includes information from the Powerball website and previous lottery reporting.
Recent Posts
- Nathan Eovaldi’s Remarkable Season Leads Rangers’ Playoff Push
- Liv Morgan Upset After Tag Title Loss at SummerSlam
- New Cooking Feature Added to Grow a Garden
- Anna Kendrick and Mel C Share Their Fitness Secrets
- Joao Fonseca Favored Over Terence Atmane at Western & Southern Open
- Dominik Mysterio Responds to CM Punk’s Criticism in Bold Interview
- Unexpected Moai Statue Discovered Underwater on Easter Island
- Oklahoma’s John Mateer Impresses Early in Fall Camp
- Red Sox Eyeing Kyle Schwarber as Offseason Free Agent Target
- San Francisco Giants Face Crucial Series Amid Struggles
- Primetime Special for ‘Downton Abbey’ Final Film Slated for September
- Gladiator II Streams Worldwide, Tops Charts After Release
- Red Sox Face Astros in High-Stakes Matchup after Series Loss
- Kacy Catanzaro Returns to American Ninja Warrior After WWE Departure
- Filipino Immigrant Detained Amid Controversy Over Past Conviction
- WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
- Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut
- WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam
- León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide