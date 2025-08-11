Powerball Jackpot rises to $501 million for Aug. 11 drawing

Washington, D.C. — The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $501 million for the upcoming drawing on Monday, Aug. 11, after no one won the top prize worth $479 million on Saturday, Aug. 9.

During the drawing on Aug. 9, the winning numbers were 7, 14, 23, 24, and 60, with the Powerball set at 14. While there was no jackpot winner, one lucky ticket sold in Illinois matched all five white balls, resulting in a $1 million prize.

Players still have a chance for bigger payouts, as many also won smaller amounts. In total, 28 people matched four numbers and won $50,000 each. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, but the chances of winning the jackpot are significantly lower at 1 in 292.2 million.

Tickets for the Powerball are sold in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2, and players can choose their own numbers or use the “Quick Pick” option for randomly generated numbers.

Drawings are held three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 10:59 p.m. ET, with the next one scheduled for Aug. 11. To play, participants need to select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The Power Play option, available for an additional $1, allows players to increase their non-jackpot winnings by a multiplier of up to 10 times. For those feeling lucky, entering the lottery is simple, and tickets can be purchased at convenience stores and gas stations, or online in select states.

The Powerball continues to attract attention as the jackpot grows, following multiple winners in recent months. Most recently, a player in California won a jackpot of $204.5 million.

This report includes information from the Powerball website and previous lottery reporting.