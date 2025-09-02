Powerball Jackpot Rises to $1.1 Billion Ahead of Monday’s Drawing

WASHINGTON — Powerball players are buzzing with excitement as the jackpot for Monday’s drawing has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion. This marks the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history, just above the previous $1.08 billion winner in 2023.

The drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Tickets are priced at $2 each and are sold in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia and U.S. territories like Puerto Rico.

For individuals who match all five white balls and the Powerball, they have the option to take a cash payout. This cash option for Monday’s drawing would amount to $498.4 million before taxes, a preferred choice for most winners.

This week’s drawing follows 40 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since someone hit it big in California on May 31, 2025. The winning numbers from Monday will be 8-23-25-40-53, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play multiplier of 3.

While the odds of winning the jackpot are steep at one in 292.2 million, the game still draws millions of participants. The overall odds of winning any lottery prize are about one in 24.87.

Previous Powerball lottery winners in 2025 include a lucky player from Oregon, who won $328.5 million, and others who took home $204.5 million in California and $527 million from a ticket sold in another state.

As the jackpot grows, many are hoping to be the next lucky winner. The next drawing will be Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET.