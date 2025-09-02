News
Powerball Jackpot Rises to $1.1 Billion Ahead of Monday’s Drawing
WASHINGTON — Powerball players are buzzing with excitement as the jackpot for Monday’s drawing has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion. This marks the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history, just above the previous $1.08 billion winner in 2023.
The drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Tickets are priced at $2 each and are sold in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia and U.S. territories like Puerto Rico.
For individuals who match all five white balls and the Powerball, they have the option to take a cash payout. This cash option for Monday’s drawing would amount to $498.4 million before taxes, a preferred choice for most winners.
This week’s drawing follows 40 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since someone hit it big in California on May 31, 2025. The winning numbers from Monday will be 8-23-25-40-53, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play multiplier of 3.
While the odds of winning the jackpot are steep at one in 292.2 million, the game still draws millions of participants. The overall odds of winning any lottery prize are about one in 24.87.
Previous Powerball lottery winners in 2025 include a lucky player from Oregon, who won $328.5 million, and others who took home $204.5 million in California and $527 million from a ticket sold in another state.
As the jackpot grows, many are hoping to be the next lucky winner. The next drawing will be Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Recent Posts
- Heat Advisory Issued for Labor Day in Northern California
- New Program to Educate Students About 9/11 Launches Ahead of Anniversary
- Los Angeles Heat Advisory Issued for Labor Day Weekend
- Josef Newgarden Claims Victory at 2025 Music City Grand Prix
- La Niña Set to Influence Winter Weather Patterns in the U.S.
- OSHA Investigates Paint Shops, Could Impose $32,000 Fines
- Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates Back-to-School with Twins Harper and Gideon
- Trial of Donna Adelson Reveals Details in Dan Markel Murder Case
- Jayne Kennedy’s Memoir Explores Early Life and Career Challenges
- New Rivalry Sparks: Garcia, Stevenson Trade Barbs Over Fight Plans
- Kansas and Missouri Lottery Results for September 1, 2025
- Trump Proposes Nationwide Voter ID Mandate Amid Controversy
- Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat, Storm Threats to Memphis
- Webpage Not Found: Newser Apologizes to Readers
- Stars Share Regrets Over Unfortunate Tattoos
- SPY Leads Options Market with High Volume Amid Mixed Stock Movements
- Graham Linehan Claims Arrest at Heathrow Linked to Controversial Tweets
- U.S. Treasury Yields Surge After Court Para Decision on Tariffs
- Nvidia’s Mixed Earnings Report Shakes US Markets
- Actor Reveals Shocking Infidelity Details in Recent Interview