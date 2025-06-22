Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $128 million for the drawing set for Monday, June 23, 2025. This surge follows a draw on Saturday, June 21, where no ticket matched all six winning numbers.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 3, 16, 32, 52, 62, with the Powerball being 24. Although no one clinched the jackpot, a ticket purchased in Minnesota matched all five main numbers, earning $1 million. Similarly, a Tennessee ticket matched the same five numbers and added the Power Play for a total of $2 million.

The Powerball offers prizes for matching just the Powerball number. Matching the Powerball alone is worth $4, and players are reminded that no prize is awarded for merely matching two regular numbers without also hitting the Powerball.

In addition to the Powerball, the Mega Millions jackpot has been steadily growing, reaching an estimated $326 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday. On Friday, June 20, the Mega Millions winning numbers were 26, 49, 58, 61, 63, with a Mega Ball of 9.

Lottery drawings for Powerball occur three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. A single Powerball ticket costs $2, while adding the Power Play option costs an additional dollar, allowing players to potentially multiply their winnings.

As the excitement builds for upcoming drawings, ticket sales continue at local retailers, online platforms, and through digital apps that provide easy access to lotteries.