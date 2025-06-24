Powerball Jackpot Rises to $140 Million After Latest Drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot increased to $140 million after no one won the $129 million prize in the latest drawing held on June 23, 2025. The winning numbers were 5, 25, 42, 44, and 65, with the Powerball being 20 and the Power Play option at 3x.

While the jackpot remains unclaimed, many players in Ohio took home smaller winnings. Lottery officials announced that there were thousands of other winners across the state who received various prizes on Monday.

The odds of winning the top jackpot are approximately 1 in 292,201,338. Meanwhile, the chances of matching all five white balls to win a $1 million prize are about 1 in 11,688,053.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at 10:59 p.m., and for those eager to participate, the cash option for the upcoming jackpot stands at $63 million.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 at many locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as online in certain states. Players can choose their own numbers or opt for a Quick Pick ticket, which generates random numbers.

This recent drawing follows a string of significant lottery wins in Ohio, further fueling interest in the upcoming drawing. With so much excitement surrounding the Powerball, many are hopeful that the next drawing will produce a big winner.