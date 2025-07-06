Powerball Jackpot Rises to $190 Million for Saturday’s Drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $190 million for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, July 5, 2025, after no one matched the winning numbers during this week’s draw.

The last jackpot, worth $174 million, went unclaimed in the drawing on July 2. Players have a chance to win a cash option of $87 million if they match all five white balls and the Powerball during Saturday night’s drawing.

In 2025, there have been four jackpot winners, including the most recent prize of $204.5 million won by a player in California. Other notable winners include an Oregon player who received $328.5 million, a Kentucky winner with $167.3 million, and a second jackpot winner who took home $527 million.

The winning numbers from the July 2 drawing were 7, 19, 21, 54, 63, and Powerball 21, with a Power Play multiplier of 2X. Winning numbers for the July 5 drawing will be posted following the event.

Tickets for Powerball cost $2 each and can be purchased at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some states also offer online ticket sales. Players may choose their numbers or opt for a “Quick Pick” option for randomly generated numbers.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings occur three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 10:59 p.m. ET.

To play, participants must select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Players can increase their non-jackpot winnings by adding a “Power Play” for an additional $1.

Lottery officials urge players to check their tickets carefully. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot currently stand at 292,201,338 to 1, while the odds for matching all five white balls are 11,688,053 to 1.