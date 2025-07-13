News
Powerball Jackpot Rises to $248 Million After Saturday’s Draw
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $248 million following a Saturday night drawing where no players matched all six numbers. The drawing on July 12 revealed the following results:
NUMBERS: 8-16-24-33-54
POWERBALL: 18
POWER PLAY: 2x
According to reports, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million. The previous jackpot of $205 million was won by one lucky player in California on May 31 this year, who matched all five white numbers along with the red Powerball.
The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million for the April 28 drawing after a ticket purchased in Kentucky matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball on April 26. Powerball has reached more than $1 billion five times in its history, showcasing the game’s immense popularity.
Similarly, the Mega Millions game has surpassed the $1 billion mark six times; it includes its highest payout of $1.603 billion, won by a Florida ticket on August 8. These jackpots grow larger with each draw until a player matches all numbers, including the respective bonus ball which aids in jackpot determination.
