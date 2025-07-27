Powerball Jackpot Rises To $350 Million After No Winners in Latest Drawing

CLEVELAND — The Powerball lottery jackpot has risen to $350 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers in the drawing held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The numbers were 2, 18, 19, 25, 35, and the Powerball was 25, with a Power Play option of 3x.

Although there was no jackpot winner, thousands across the country, including Texas, celebrated smaller victories. In Texas, a player who matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option won $2 million. In total, 30,358 winning tickets were sold in Texas, with 12,047 of those winning multiplied by the Power Play, according to the Texas Lottery.

In addition, a ticket that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball earned its owner a $50,000 prize, but with the Power Play opted in, the total jumps to $150,000. The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, July 26, and offers excitement for players dreaming of a big win.

Other lottery games in Texas also drew interest, with Lotto Texas offering a jackpot of $39.75 million and seven tickets sold for Lotto Texas with Extra! winning $11,737 for matching five out of six numbers.

As lottery players gear up for the next drawing, it’s important to remember that playing the lottery carries risks. Gamblers are encouraged to play responsibly, and those struggling with gambling issues can seek help at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.