News
Powerball jackpot rises to $449 million for August 6 drawing
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $449 million, with a cash option of $203.9 million, after no one matched all six numbers in the August 4 drawing.
The winning numbers from the August 4 drawing were 8, 9, 19, 31, 38, and the Powerball was 21. The Power Play multiplier was set at 2X. A ticket purchased in Texas matched five numbers but missed the Powerball, winning $2 million with the Power Play.
Additionally, tickets sold in Pennsylvania and Vermont each matched five numbers to win $1 million. No tickets matched all six numbers, and there were no matches for all five numbers except the Powerball worth $500,000.
Players interested in the next drawing can participate on Wednesday, August 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET. A single Powerball ticket costs $2, and players can add the Power Play for an additional $1, which multiplies winnings excluding the jackpot.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot remain challenging, but a ticket that matches just one number, provided it is the Powerball, will win a prize of $4.
The Mega Millions jackpot also increases, reaching an estimated $150 million for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday, August 5, with a cash option of $67.9 million.
For those who chase big dreams, the next opportunity awaits soon.
