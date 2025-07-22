Powerball Jackpot Soars to $288 Million After Latest Draw

Baltimore, MD — The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $288 million after no one matched all six winning numbers in the July 19 drawing. The winning numbers were 28, 48, 51, 61, 69, with the Powerball at 20 and a Power Play of 3.

The excitement continues as the jackpot increases, and lottery players eye their chance to become millionaires. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, where the jackpot will rise to an estimated $308 million.

Maryland Lottery officials state that any winnings up to $600 can be redeemed at local retailers. For prizes exceeding $600, winners must claim their winnings either by mail or in person at a Maryland Lottery office. Claims for prizes exceeding $5,000 must be handled in person.

To claim a prize, winners must sign their winning ticket and submit a claim form with a photocopy of a valid government-issued ID and proof of a Social Security number. Claims can be processed at the Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, which operates by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Lottery drawings occur at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and ticket prices start at $2. Players can also add options like Power Play for a chance to multiply winnings.

Florida also saw excitement with the Powerball, where a ticket sold in Port St. Lucie matched five numbers, earning a $2 million prize.

As this drawing unfolds, lottery players are reminded to check their tickets and consider their options wisely if they win big.