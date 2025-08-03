Powerball Jackpot Soars to Estimated $410 Million After No Winner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $410 million after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, held on August 2, 2025. The cash option for this massive prize is approximately $186.2 million.

The winning numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were 6, 18, 34, 35, 36, and the Powerball was 2. Additionally, the Power Play multiplier was set at 2X. Results from the drawing are still pending.

Players are reminded that even with only one matched number in Powerball, they can win a prize, but it must be the Powerball number worth $4. However, matching two numbers does not win a prize unless one of them is the Powerball. A ticket that matches one of the five regular numbers along with the Powerball also wins $4.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, and tickets can be purchased at $2 each. For an additional dollar, participants may add the Power Play feature, which gives players a chance to multiply their non-jackpot winnings. Furthermore, for an extra $1, players can opt for the Double Play feature, providing a second chance at winning up to $10 million.

In related lottery news, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing featured winning numbers 18, 27, 29, 33, 70, with a Mega Ball of 22. The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday is estimated at $150 million, with a cash option of $67.9 million.

Lottery officials encourage all players to check the official websites for complete prize charts and payout information. The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million.