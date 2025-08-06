Powerball Jackpot Soars to $426 Million After No Winner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers in the latest drawing. As of Saturday, Aug. 4, the jackpot is estimated at $426 million, with a cash option of $193.5 million.

The winning numbers for the recent drawing on Aug. 2 were 6, 18, 34, 35, 36, and the Powerball was 2. With no winners, the jackpot grows even larger.

A ticket sold in Georgia matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, earning the holder $1 million. Those numbers were 10, 20, 36, 58, 59, with a Powerball of 5. Additionally, another ticket earned $500,000 by matching all five numbers except for the Powerball.

To win a prize in Powerball, players must match the Powerball number or one of the five main numbers. A ticket matching one main number and the Powerball is worth $4.

Drawings take place three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. A single Powerball ticket costs $2, and players can add the Power Play option for an extra $1 to potentially multiply their winnings. There is also a Double Play option, giving players another chance to win $10 million for an additional $1.

In other lottery news, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $150 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with a cash option of $67.9 million. The Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday were 18, 27, 29, 33, 70, and the Mega Ball was 22.

For those interested in seeing the full prize chart and historical jackpot information, visit the Powerball website.