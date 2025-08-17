News
Powerball Jackpot Soars to $565 Million Ahead of Saturday’s Drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $565 million for the drawing on Saturday, August 16, after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing on August 13.
Players who match all five numbers plus the Powerball can opt for a one-time cash payment of $255.3 million. This surge in the jackpot follows recent winners in 2025, including a California ticket holder who scored $204.5 million and an Oregon player who won $328.5 million.
The winning numbers for the August 16 drawing will be announced at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players must pick five numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26. Tickets are priced at $2, and players can increase non-jackpot prizes by adding a “Power Play” for an additional $1, which can multiply winnings by up to 10 times.
According to the Powerball rules, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to win the jackpot. Historically, the game’s largest jackpots have surpassed the billion-dollar mark, though none have done so yet in 2025. The last Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot exceeding $1 billion was in 2022.
Ticket sales vary by state, as each jurisdiction has its own cutoff time before the drawing. Notably, players can also purchase tickets online in several states, while some locations, such as gas stations and grocery stores, also sell tickets in person.
The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, August 18. In the meantime, those hoping to try their luck can purchase tickets either at local retailers or online.
