News
Powerball Jackpot Soars to $750 Million After Weekend Draw
Columbia, SC — The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $750 million following the latest drawing on August 25, 2025. This massive sum has drawn attention from players across the nation as the chance to win big looms.
The winning numbers for the Powerball on August 25, which featured a cash option of $338.6 million, are 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, with the Powerball number being 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2X, heightening the stakes for ticket holders.
Three new millionaires were created this weekend as they matched five numbers without hitting the Powerball, winning $1 million each. Additionally, another ticket matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, resulting in a $2 million payout.
For those looking to collect their winnings, the South Carolina Education Lottery outlines multiple ways to claim prizes. Winnings of up to $500 can be collected at any authorized retailer by presenting a signed winning ticket. For amounts ranging from $501 to $100,000, players need to mail their signed ticket along with a claim form and ID to the SC Education Lottery Claims Center.
Large winnings exceeding $100,000 require a personal visit to the South Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters in Columbia. Claimants must bring their signed ticket, ID, and Social Security card for identity verification. It is advised to set up an Electronic Funds Transfer for convenient direct deposits.
Claims must be made within 180 days of the drawing, with the deadline for the current drawing quickly approaching. For further details and forms, players can visit the SC Education Lottery website.
As excitement builds for the next draw, lottery players are encouraged to stay informed. The Powerball drawings occur three times a week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
