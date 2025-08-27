Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million After No Winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $815 million following the drawing on Monday, Aug. 25, where no one matched all six numbers. With a cash option of $367.9 million, the excitement builds as many players hope to claim the massive prize.

The winning numbers for the latest drawing were 16, 19, 34, 37, and 64, with the Powerball number being 22 and a Power Play multiplier of 3X. Despite no jackpot winners, two tickets in Georgia and Texas matched five numbers, earning each holder a $1 million prize.

In total, 26 tickets sold nationwide won $50,000 prizes, and five tickets won $150,000 prizes. Powerball drawings are held three times a week—on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The jackpot has been climbing since May 31, 2025, when a ticket in California last won the top prize. Players can purchase tickets for $2 from various retailers, including convenience stores, gas stations, and online in some states.

To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. Options like the “Quick Pick” allow players to have random computer-generated numbers selected for them.

The overall odds of winning any prize in Powerball are approximately 1 in 24.87, while the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 27. Players are eager to see if anyone will finally take home the growing jackpot.