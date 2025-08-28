Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million After No Winner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has reached $815 million following no grand prize winner in the latest drawing on Monday, August 25, 2025. The cash option for the prize is set at $367.9 million.

The winning numbers drawn were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64, and the red Powerball 22, with a Power Play multiplier of 3. This marks the 38th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner since the last grand prize was claimed by a California player on May 31.

While the jackpot remains unclaimed, the Monday drawing still produced several significant winners. Two tickets sold in Georgia and Texas matched all five white balls, earning each holder a prize of $1 million.

Matt Strawn, Powerball product group chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, expressed excitement about the growing jackpot. “The excitement of playing for a colossal Powerball jackpot is back!” he stated in a recent announcement.

This current jackpot ranks as the 10th largest in Powerball history. Notable past payouts include a $1.765 billion prize claimed in California last October and a $1.586 billion jackpot won by players in California, Florida, and Tennessee in January 2016.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million.

Players are eagerly anticipating the next drawing on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET. In New York, ticket sales continue until 10 p.m. on the night of the draw, with some deadlines varying by state.

The excitement surrounding the Powerball continues as more people hope to become the next big winners.