News
Powerball Jackpot Soars to $950 Million After No Winner
AUSTIN, Texas — The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $950 million after no one won during the latest drawing on August 27, 2025. The drawing, held Wednesday night, brought excitement to millions of hopeful players.
Last night’s results were 09-12-22-41-61, with the Powerball being 25 and a Power Play of 4. The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 10:12 p.m.
The lack of a grand prize winner means that the jackpot has increased significantly, giving players another chance at life-changing money. This jackpot would mark one of the largest in Powerball history, surpassing the previous record prize of $2.04 billion won in 2022.
Despite no jackpot winners, several players did celebrate winning smaller prizes. Six Match 5 tickets were sold, with winners in Mississippi, Ohio, and Virginia each claiming $2 million. Additionally, tickets sold in Arizona, New York, and Virginia earned $1 million.
In Texas, 152,184 winning Powerball tickets were sold, with 56,087 players benefiting from the Power Play multiplier. Five tickets sold in Texas won a $50,000 prize, which is increased to $200,000 for a ticket that opted for Power Play.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. While the jackpot continues to grow, interest in the game is expected to increase, making Saturday’s drawing one of the most anticipated events for lottery players.
Ticket sales for the next drawing can be purchased at various locations, including gas stations and convenience stores, or online through state lottery websites.
