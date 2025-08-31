Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $815 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, after no one won the grand prize during the latest drawing held on Aug. 25.

The winning numbers on Monday were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64 with a Powerball of 22, and the Power Play multiplier was 3X. Despite the absence of a grand prize winner, two tickets in Georgia and Texas each won $1 million by matching five numbers.

Lottery officials report that the cash option for the upcoming jackpot will be approximately $367.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot remain daunting at 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings occur three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays—at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players can buy tickets at convenience stores, gas stations, and supermarkets across 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

In order to play, participants select five numbers from 1 to 69, plus one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Tickets cost $2, with an option to add Power Play for an additional $1, which can multiply winnings on non-jackpot prizes.

Despite the current jackpot not reaching the billion-dollar mark, Powerball has seen significant winners this year, including multiple tickets taking home large sums. Lottery players are eagerly awaiting the next drawing, hoping for a lucky outcome.

In previous drawings, notable jackpots have reached breathtaking figures, with the largest being $2.04 billion in November 2022, won by a ticket sold in California.