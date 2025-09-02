Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.3 Billion Ahead of Wednesday Drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.3 billion for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, after no ticket matched all six numbers in the recent Labor Day drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday’s $1.1 billion drawing were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, and the Powerball was 5 (red). Despite no jackpot winners, several participants did score smaller prizes. Two lucky players won $2 million each by matching five numbers with the Power Play option, while 10 others took home $1 million for matching just five numbers.

The states where the $1 million-winning tickets were sold include California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey (two tickets), New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, according to Powerball.

This latest jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history. The drawing on Monday was the 40th since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, 2025. The longest current jackpot run in Powerball was 42 drawings with a $1.326 billion winner in Oregon in April 2024.

If someone wins the massive jackpot on Wednesday, they can choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.3 billion or a lump-sum cash payment estimated at $589 million, both amounts before taxes. Winners can select annual payments over 30 years with a 5% increase each year or the immediate cash option.

The odds of winning any prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million. Drawings are held live from Tallahassee every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

This record-breaking jackpot follows the all-time high for Powerball on November 7, 2022, when a single ticket sold in California won $2.04 billion. Powerball continues to gain popularity, drawing in hopeful players to try their luck.