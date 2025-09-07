Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.80 Billion Ahead of Drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an eye-popping $1.80 billion ahead of the drawing scheduled for tomorrow night. This increase from the previous estimate of $1.70 billion was announced this morning, bringing excitement to players nationwide.

The estimated cash value of the jackpot stands at $826.4 million. This amount makes Saturday’s drawing the second largest in U.S. lottery history, just behind the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022.

“Excitement is building as players look forward to tomorrow night’s drawing for this historic jackpot,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and CEO of the Iowa Lottery. “We encourage everyone to play responsibly while supporting good causes in their community with every $2 ticket purchased.”

The Powerball drawing will air live at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, as well as through live streaming platforms. Winning players will have the choice of taking the jackpot in annuity payments or a lump sum payment, both before taxes.

In case a lucky ticket holder wins, the annuitized prize is estimated at $1.80 billion, paid over 30 years, with an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing by 5 percent each year. This drawing will be the 42nd since the Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31, 2025.

The current jackpot streak has resulted in 101 winning tickets of $1 million or more, along with over a thousand tickets worth $50,000 or more. Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Since its start in 1992, Powerball has helped raise more than $36 billion for beneficial causes supported by state lotteries. The overall odds of winning any prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.