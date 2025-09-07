News
Powerball Jackpot Soars to Estimated $1.7 Billion After No Winners
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.7 billion after no one won the grand prize during the drawing on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. This jackpot is now the sixth-largest in history, with a cash option of $770.3 million.
The winning numbers for the September 3 drawing were 3, 16, 29, 61, and 69, with the red Powerball at 22. The Power Play was 2X. No ticket matched all six numbers, leading to the record jackpot.
Despite the lack of grand prize winners, four tickets in Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Wyoming matched five numbers with the Power Play, earning each $2 million. Additionally, 11 tickets across states like California and Pennsylvania matched five numbers without the Powerball, each winning $1 million.
The Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. With odds of winning the jackpot standing at 1 in 292.2 million, players are reminded that even matching one number can result in a prize.
Lottery players in states including Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky can purchase tickets at various retail outlets. Tickets cost $2, with an option to add Power Play for an additional $1 to multiply winnings. The next drawing will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
The excitement surrounding the Powerball continues to grow as players dream of hitting it big, with ticket sales expected to rise as the drawing date approaches.
