Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.8 Billion After No Winner Wednesday Night

DETROIT – The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.8 billion after no one won the $1.4 billion drawing on September 3. This extraordinary amount, set for the next drawing on September 5, has excited players across Michigan and beyond.

The cash option for the current jackpot is approximately $770.3 million, according to Michigan Lottery spokesman Jake Harris. If claimed, this would mark a significant payout before federal and state taxes.

The last time Michigan had a Powerball jackpot winner was on January 1, 2024, when a ticket purchased in Grand Blanc won $842.4 million. Currently, the odds of winning the jackpot remain at 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is played in 45 U.S. states, plus Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. They can choose their numbers manually or have them selected randomly by the lottery terminal.

Tickets cost $2 per play, and in Idaho and Montana, they include an option called Power Play, bringing the total to $3. Tickets can be purchased at various retailers or online until 9:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time in Tallahassee, Florida. Winning numbers are posted on the Powerball and Michigan Lottery websites shortly after the drawing.

The upcoming drawing not only features an eye-popping jackpot but also provides a chance to win lesser prizes by matching fewer numbers. Players are reminded that they do not receive the full jackpot amount due to taxes. However, winners can choose to receive the prize as an annuity paid over 30 years, or as a lump sum.

As anticipation builds for the Powerball drawing, Michigan players have also won over $9 million in prizes since the last Powerball winner. These recent wins include three $1 million prizes. The excitement continues as players prepare for a potentially historic jackpot this Saturday night.